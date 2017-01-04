Talk about a day to remember! A man botched his marriage proposal to his girlfriend when he dropped her engagement ring into a waterfall in Maryland.

Isaiah Adams surprised the love of his life, Grace, when he popped the question at the scenic Cunningham Falls State Park in Thurmont, Maryland. In a video obtained by Inside Edition, Isaiah and Grace are seen posing for a picture in front of the waterfall moments before he gets down on bended knee.

Clasping her hands over her mouth, Grace accepts and gives her boyfriend a big hug and kiss as others are heard cheering in the background. Grace then removes the ring from the box to place it on her finger, but the gesture doesn't go quite as planned. The video shows the ring falling into the water as the newly engaged couple bend down to grab it and the cameraperson screams, "Oh, my God!"

"I was crying with happiness but then I was crying with fear at the same time," Grace told Inside Edition on Tuesday, January 3. "I looked up and his face was just shock."

Though the couple's search for the ring proved unsuccessful, they told the news outlet they still aim to move forward with planning their wedding — and we're sure their friends and family members will have plenty to joke about during their speeches at the reception.

Watch the proposal in the video above!

Tell Us: What would you do if your boyfriend dropped the engagement ring while proposing?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!