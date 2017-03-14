A Donald Trump clown and Snoop Dogg in the music video 'Lavender.'

Florida Senator Marco Rubio is criticizing Snoop Dogg for shooting a toy gun at a clown dressed as President Donald Trump in the rapper's new music video for "Lavender (Nightfall Remix)," his collaboration with Canadian group BADBADNOTGOOD and DJ Kaytranada.

Scott Eisen/Getty Images

In the video, Snoop, 45, points a gun at a character — named Ronald Klump — wearing a navy suit, a blond wig and orange face paint. When Snoop pulls the trigger, a small red flag with the word bang pops out. Later in the video, the Trump clown is wrapped in metal chains.

Rubio, 45, did not approve of the controversial mock assassination. "Snoop shouldn't have done that," he told TMZ Monday, March 13. "We've had presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is really something people should be very careful about."

The politician — who lost to Trump, 70, in the Republican primary campaign last year — noted that people can disagree with the president's policies, but added that with the video, "We've got to be very careful about that kind of thing because if the wrong person sees that and gets the wrong idea, you could have a real problem. I'm not sure what Snoop was thinking. He should think about that a little bit."



The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper defended the music video during an interview with Billboard on Sunday, March 12. "The whole world is clownin' around," he said. "[Director Jesse Wellens'] concept is so right on point with the art direction and the reality, because if you really look at some of these motherf--kers, they are clowns."

Snoop added that he didn't create the clown scene to spark a reaction from Trump or critics. "When I be putting s--t out, I don't ever expect or look for a reaction. I just put it out because I feel like it's something that's missing," he said. "Anything I drop something, I'm trying to fill a void."



Watch the NSFW music video below.

