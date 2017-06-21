Marco Rubio, Ivanka Trump Joke About Their Awkward Failed Hug

Marco Rubio and Ivanka Trump poked fun at themselves after a photo went viral of an awkward-looking encounter between the duo.

In the pic, the Florida senator, 46, seemingly attempts to hug President Donald Trump’s oldest daughter, 35, who looks stiff and uncomfortable. The photo surfaced on social media after they met at the Capitol on Tuesday, June 20, to discuss tax reform and parental leave.



Ivanka Trump arriving at the Capitol greeted by Sen Rubio. She's now meeting with lawmakers on child tax credit. pic.twitter.com/shhrD9kOnW — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) June 20, 2017

The Republican congressman took to Twitter to joke that he’s opening an investigation into the incident. “Just left Intel comm & informed meeting 2day with @IvankaTrump blowing up twitter over alleged failed hug! Investigating. Will respond soon,” he wrote. “We believe we have our own unclassified photographic evidence that will shed greater details on the incident. We are also attempting to acquire multi-angle video which we believe will provide greater insight into this important matter.”

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

He even called on social media to help determine what really happened. "If you were filming at the Senate carriage entrance today between 11:20-11:25 am we are seeking your assistance with an active investigation,” he tweeted.

Rubio then posted two photos of the White House adviser placing her hand on his shoulder while they chatted. “New photo emerges providing more insight into alleged failed hug. (Faces blurred for security purposes),” he wrote. He added in another tweet, “BREAKING NEWS: Additional photo from moments right after today’s alleged failed hug provide new details to this developing story.”

New photo emerges providing more insight into alleged failed hug. (Faces blurred for security purposes) pic.twitter.com/GzSLe3JD3I — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 20, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: Additional photo from moments right after today's alleged failed hug provide new details to this developing story. pic.twitter.com/TFyhB2cQuM — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 20, 2017

He finally concluded that he never tried to hug Ivanka, writing, "Based on review of evidence & my own recollection, have concluded no hug was even attempted & press covfefe of alleged failed hug is false.”

Ivanka later jumped into the fray and replied to Rubio’s tweets, writing, “Anonymous sources say @marcorubio planned the alleged failed hug. I have no comment (but I would have hugged him anyway!).” She also retweeted the photo with the blurred faces. “Fake news! Marco is an excellent hugger…” she wrote.

Anonymous sources say @marcorubio planned the alleged failed hug. I have no comment (but I would have hugged him anyway! 🤗) https://t.co/TChrqWsL4D — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 20, 2017

Fake news! Marco is an excellent hugger... https://t.co/Dk7XXRQlX8 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 20, 2017

Donald Trump Jr. weighed in with a joke, too. “There really needs to be more hugs in politics…even failed ones,” he quipped.

There really needs to be more hugs in politics... even failed ones. 😂 @marcorubio @IvankaTrump https://t.co/gD5L3Aw890 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 20, 2017

