This sweet, sweet fantasy has come to an end. Mariah Carey has called it quits with Bryan Tanaka, Us Weekly can confirm.

TMZ reports that the pop diva pulled the plug on her nearly five-month romance with the 33-year-old backup dancer due to his spending habits and his jealousy over her relationship with ex-husband Nick Cannon, with whom she shares 5-year-old twins Moroccon and Monroe.

FilmMagic

According to TMZ, Tanaka felt “disrespected” when Carey and Cannon, 36, attended the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards with their children on March 11. Tanaka would reportedly “lash back” at Carey and her friendship with Cannon by flirting with other women. The site also reports that the choreographer had a penchant for expensive chains and watches, and Carey grew tried of footing the bill for his designer bling. Per TMZ, the pair have not seen or spoken to each other since they traveled to Cabo together at the end of March.

As fans saw on season one of Carey’s E! docu-series, Mariah’s World, the Grammy winner’s relationship with Tanaka turned flirtatious as her engagement to Aussie billionaire James Packer — whom she eventually split from last October — fizzled. Though they were spotted packing on the PDA during a romantic Hawaiian getaway in December, Carey didn’t confirm that Tanaka was actually her boyfriend until a February 15 interview with the Associated Press.

"I'm just going to be like, 'I really don't talk about my personal life' because that's what I used to do and it really worked for a minute, back a while ago," she told the outlet. "I just don't feel comfortable talking about my personal life. Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don't want to do that."

For his part, Carey’s former spouse Cannon revealed earlier this year that he was skeptical about the “Heartbreaker” singer’s romance with Tanaka, and the authenticity of their scenes on Mariah’s World. "First of all, I think the whole reality show is fake," the TV personality — who welcomed son Golden with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell in February — said on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on February 8. "I'm a producer, so I know how [it works]. … I don't buy none of that s--t. … It feels like they wrote the story. That s--t is like a soap opera."

Us Weekly has reached out to Carey's rep for comment.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!