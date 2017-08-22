No bowling shoes for this diva! Mariah Carey went bowling in her high heels with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

The group hit up Bowlmor Chelsea Piers on Thursday, August 17, where the Grammy winner wore all black and ordered a cheeseburger with no bun. The “Touch My Body” singer also sipped on a vodka soda during the outing, where she didn’t score many strikes.



Raymond Hall/GC Images

“Mariah bowled in her heels and they kept the bumpers up the whole time,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly, adding that Carey scored an 80, while her six-year-old twins got a 60 and 69.



Perhaps Mimi was more concerned about messing up her manicure than her score. She shared an Instagram post of her and the twins in the bowling alley, writing: “Having fun with #DemBabies in New York City!!! NYC #Hometown #DemKids #DontBreakYourNailsWhileBowling.”



A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 18, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

The singer was in good spirits during the family friendly night out. “The twins were excited, having fun and really enjoying themselves,” another eyewitness tells Us. “Mariah and Bryan were close and gave each other a couple of hugs throughout the night but they weren’t kissing or anything. They were enjoying time with the twins.”

Carey split with the 34-year-old choreographer in early April after five months of dating, but they were spotted kissing during a Beverly Hills dinner date on May 20. Neither have publicly commented on the status of their relationship. The singer shares the twins with her ex-husband Nick Cannon.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!