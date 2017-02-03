Mariah Carey Credit: Mariah Carey/Instagram

The diva workout. Mariah Carey wore fishnet tights and stiletto booties as she worked out at the gym in a series of Instagram posts on Thursday, February 2.

The Grammy winner, 46, shared two videos and a pic that showed her wearing a black-and-white jacket zipped up over a cleavage-baring bodysuit and a couple of chunky necklaces as she hit celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson's gym.



In the first video captioned "Running amok," the "Touch My Body" singer steps towards the camera. A second video showed the Mariah's World star lifting 20-pound barbells. "We must we must …" she captioned the clip.

Running amok. @gunnarfitness A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:18pm PST

We must we must ... ;) 😘 @gunnarfitness A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

Climb every mountain 👊🏾😘 @gunnarfitness A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:35pm PST

Her third post was a pic of the singer posing on the Stairmaster. "Climb every mountain," she captioned the provocative pic that showed her looking over her shoulder.



Rihanna excitedly shared the Stairmaster pic on Instagram, pointing out that the heels Carey is wearing are from her FentyXPuma collection. "Yo I made it!!!" the "Work" singer captioned the pic.



The posts came on the same day Carey released her new single, "I Don't," ahead of the music video release on Friday, February 3.



She talked about the song, which was inspired by her breakup with Australian billionaire James Packer, during a Facebook Live interview on Thursday, explaining that it was "called 'I Don't' as opposed to 'I do.'"

Carey, who lay on a bed wearing a bodysuit and fishnets for the interactive video, also revealed that she voices the mayor in upcoming The Lego Batman Movie and said that she is working on a song with her 5-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.



"We recently did something together in the studio, and it's one of my favorite things," she said. " I don't want to go on too much about it, but they're doing their thing."



She added that her kids with ex-husband Nick Cannon "love to be on stage" and love singing. "It's one of the most incredible things for me to watch."

