It’s safe to say that Mariah Carey’s ex-husband and former manager Tommy Mottola would be doing things differently. The former Sony Music chairman wrote in a letter published by Page Six that he thinks Carey should hire “more seasoned and respected professionals” to guide her career after her disastrous New Year's Eve performance.



While dubbing Carey “arguably the greatest pop voice to come along in the last three decades,” Mottola admitted that “what happened on NYE could’ve happened to anyone” but said that “her technical people should’ve helped pay more attention to all of it so that there was no chance of that happening.”



Ron Galella/WireImage

He also said he never would have encouraged her E! docuseries, Mariah’s World. “She should hire more seasoned and respected professionals to surround her and help her with her career! I would never have encouraged her or guided her to do something like a reality television show!!!!! I don’t get it!!” he wrote, saying the show “does absolutely nothing for her integrity, her credibility, or her massive talent!!”

“She should take a step back, think carefully and figure out what to do next,” he concluded, noting that “most certainly none of these issues or problems ever existed with her in her early days at Sony for the first 10 years when she skyrocketed to global superstardom!”



That said, the now Bronx Tale producer still defended his ex’s failed live performance.

“It could have happened to anyone and it has, so everyone should just get off her back and leave her the hell alone and hopefully she will find her way to the right professionals for guidance,” he shared. “It’s never about the fall, it’s all about the recovery.”

Carey’s current manager, Stella Bulochnikov, reportedly told Page Six in response: “Really? Tommy is a relic. Did he give you that statement from a rotary phone?”



Bulochnikov previously claimed to Us that Carey was sabotaged in an attempt to get ABC ratings. As previously reported, Carey has since parted ways with her creative director Anthony Burrell.

