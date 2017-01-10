Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Not quite a sweet, sweet fantasy. Mariah Carey's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized over the weekend, TMZ reported on Tuesday, January 10.



A rep for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce told the site they called the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday, January 8, and gave authorities a lead after "someone on Instagram claimed responsibility."



According to a photo of the damage, obtained by TMZ, a question mark was sketched next to the pop diva's last name. However, the damage has reportedly already been cleaned up by the Hollywood Historic Trust, which maintains the famed terrazzo and brass stars on Hollywood Boulevard.

The news outlet reported that police are reviewing surveillance footage to find the culprit, who may be charged with felony vandalism.

Carey was inducted into the Walk of Fame in August 2015 in honor of her megasuccessful music career, which now spans over 25 years. The vandalization occurred a week after her disastrous New Year's Eve performance in Times Square. After getting caught lip-synching on stage and suffering from a faulty earpiece, the five-time Grammy winner and her team alleged that Dick Clark Productions sabotaged her act for ratings, a claim the company has since vehemently denied.

The defacing occurred less than three months after President-elect Donald Trump's Walk of Fame star was destroyed with a sledgehammer and pickax. Vandal Jamie Otis told Deadline on October 26, days before the 2016 presidential election, that he intended to remove the star to auction it off to raise money for the numerous women who had accused the real estate mogul, 70, of sexual misconduct. Otis was later arrested for the crime.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!