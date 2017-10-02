Marilyn Manson Will be ‘Recuperating at Home’ After Stage Accident

Marilyn Manson is resting at home in Los Angeles after he was injured during a set at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom on Saturday, September 30, his rep told Us Weekly in a statement.

"Marilyn Manson is being forced to cancel several of his October dates on his forthcoming U.S. tour,” his rep tells Us. “He was treated for the injury at a local hospital and will be recuperating at home in Los Angeles.”

The 48-year-old was performing a cover of Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” when two large prop guns held together with metal scaffolding collapsed on him, The Guardian reported Sunday. Per Variety, the band kept playing until they noticed the rocker was not getting up.

Concertgoer Yousif Al Zaid told The Guardian that Manson attempted to climb onto the prop guns. “[He] tipped over,” Al Zaid said. “Everyone rushed to him and there were rumors he was dead. Then they brought out a stretcher and he was taken away.”

One Instagram user @jotah_peh_ shared footage of the scary moment. In his caption he described how crew rushed the stage and carried him off. “Craziest and saddest concert I’ve ever seen,” he wrote. “#getwellsoon Manson, we love you.”

The artist, whose real name is Brian Warner, has since postponed nine of his Heaven Upside Down tour dates. According to the statement, the shows from October 2 through October 14 will be rescheduled for a later date.

The extent of Manson’s injuries were not revealed.

His 10th album, Heaven Upside Down, will be released on Friday, October 6.

