Battling it out on the dance floor! Mark Ballas and Lindsey Stirling revealed who they’re nervous to go head-to-head with on Dancing With the Stars’ forthcoming season 25.

“It’s early to tell because we haven’t seen anyone dance yet and every season there is always one person that you wouldn’t expect and all of the sudden you’re like, ‘OK.’ On paper I would say Jordan [Fisher] is really great,” the series pro, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively at Planet Hollywood in New York City on Wednesday, September 6. “When I was doing Jersey Boys, he was in Hamilton and on my day off, I went to watch him.”

The violinist, 30, chimed in agreement, “He can move.”

Aside from Fisher, 32, the duo consider Nick and Vanessa Lachey to be tough competition, too! “Nick will be good,” the Texas native told Us. Added Stirling, “I think Vanessa will be great. Nick … I mean, 98 Degrees. He’s got this!”

The ABC star spoke to Us Weekly exclusively in August about on-screen rivalries and the competitive environment that the show fosters. Ballas explained that, while staying focused in the competition is important, the pro-partner relationship and bond takes precedent. “If you start thinking, ‘I have to beat this one,’ you’ve got a major problem,” the choreographer told Us at the time. “This is about your partner.”

Ballas also weighed in on romance rumors between the pro-partner duos. “When two people dance in and it’s steamy, people will talk,” the actor explained. “I would say 80 percent of the time, there’s no truths to the hookups.”

