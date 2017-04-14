As if Star Wars fans don't have enough to get their hearts pounding today. Mark Hamill shared a touching pic with Harrison Ford and Billie Lourd on Twitter on Friday, April 14.

"So much like her mother in so many ways," the 65-year-old captioned the pic taken at the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida, with the late Carrie Fisher's only child. "It was almost as if we were cuddling our Princess again! #BillieLourd #DejaVuAllOverAgain #SWCO."

So much like her mother in so many ways- it was almost as if we were cuddling our Princess again! #BillieLourd #DejaVuAllOverAgain #SWCO pic.twitter.com/Rhb1siaYbj — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 14, 2017

Hamill, Ford and Fisher memorably starred as Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Princess Leia in the first Star Wars trilogy back in the late '70s and early '80s before reuniting for 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which also featured Lourd in a small role.

The Scream Queens actress paid tribute to her mom — who died in December at the age of 60 — at the event on Thursday, April 13, wearing a white Leia-inspired Tom Ford dress.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

"My mom used to say she never knew where Princess Leia ended and Carrie Fisher began. She went from being an unknown actress, the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, to Princess Leia," Lourd, 24, told fans in a heartfelt speech at the convention on Thursday.

"She was imperfect in many ways, but her imperfections and willingness to speak about them are what made her more than perfect," she continued. "My mom, like Leia, wasn't ever afraid to speak her mind and say things that might have made most people uncomfortable, but not me and not you. That was why she loved you, because you accepted and embraced all of her."

Fisher completed filming for the next Star Wars film, The Last Jedi, shortly before her death. The trailer for the eighth installment of the sci-fi franchise, which hits theaters in December, premiered Friday at the Star Wars Celebration before it was shared online. Watch the video above.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!