Janet Mayer/startraksphoto.com

Date night! Mary-Kate Olsen and her husband, Olivier Sarkozy, stepped out for a rare appearance together on Wednesday, October 11, at Sotheby's in NYC.

The duo held hands while posing for photographs at the 2017 Take Home A Nude Art party and auction. The former child star looked chic in a long, black gown with white sneakers while her banker husband, 48, wore a suit and tie.

The couple married in November 2015 and have not been seen together often since. Just days prior to their appearance at the auction, singer Carla Bruni — who is married to Sarkozy’s half-brother, former French president Nicolas Sarkozy — gave a bit of an insight into what the couple is really like.

“She’s married to my husband’s brother, but I didn’t go to the wedding!” the model, 49, said when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, October 10. “They invited us and then we couldn’t go because of a stupid reason, geographical reason.”

“They seem so happy,” Bruni continued. “I met her at some cousin’s wedding and she looked adorable and very kind. And also Olivier, he looks very happy with her. I mean he had a lovely family and then he had a divorce.”

Olsen briefly spoke about married life in an interview with The Edit in March."I think we're lucky. [Working hard] comes quite naturally for us. We don't need so much time to sit and think and ponder," the 31-year-old said at the time. "But then I have a husband, two stepkids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner. I ride horses on the weekends. You find the thing that helps you relax, and if you don't have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out, and then you're not productive."

The pair exchanged vows in an intimate Manhattan ceremony after three years of dating. The actress-turned-fashion designer is now stepmom to his kids, Julien and Margo, from his previous marriage to Charlotte Bernard.

“Mary-Kate has made him a better father,” a source previously told Us of the couple in 2013. “She remembers all the kids’ special events. She thinks he’s a great dad.”

A second insider added, “Mary-Kate’s family thinks Olivier is the best thing to happen to her. They love him.”

