Rich Polk/Getty Images

Exploring their X-rated options. Teen Mom OG stars Matt Baier and Amber Portwood were “flattered” by Vivid Entertainment’s sex tape offer, the 46-year-old exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The engaged couple recently met with the adult film production company’s CEO Steven Hirsch to discuss the details. "We took that meeting with Steven because we’re business people and people want to meet with us, and if they’re legitimate people, we’ll take the meeting,” Baier explains to Us. "What I can tell you about the Vivid meeting is that it was incredibly professional."

Baier explains that the sit-down changed the duo’s perspective on the adult film industry. “We were shocked at how business-like and professional and low pressure it was. Both of us were extraordinarily flattered to get such a generous offer from Vivid. We never envisioned ourselves as being adult film stars, especially me in any way shape or form,” he says. “We’re glad that we [took the meeting]. It was a very good meeting that we really, really enjoyed.”

As Us Weekly previously confirmed, the MTV personalities were offered $85,000 in an advance and 35 percent of the net revenues. The house-flipper said he and Portwood, 27, are mulling over the proposal. “As business people, Amber and I need to consider every offer we get from every different angle. … No matter what offer — we have several offers made to us — we look at it with a pros-and-cons sort of business standpoint,” he tells Us. "I’m sure there are people in the world who are going to judge us that we even took the meeting. I can tell you just from having that meeting, Amber and I gained a whole new respect for that industry that we didn’t have before.”

It seems Baier may have even gained some respect for fellow Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham, who filmed a sex tape with Vivid in 2013. "Despite our differences with Farrah — and I can only speak for myself — our disagreements with Farrah have nothing to do with the decision she made to do an adult film,” he said of Abraham, with whom he and Portwood have feuded. "I can tell you from getting that offer it’s not an easy decision to make either way. There’s a semblance of respect there that she put herself out there like that. That’s the one thing I can say that we agree with Farrah on."

Portwood took to Twitter on Thursday, May 25, to address backlash to the news of her sex tape offer. “I’m really stunned at the reaction from my fans!! If you have anything negative to say stop following now!!” she wrote. “The judgment is terrible and I can’t believe people would just make up their minds without even knowing details or what was said!"

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!