Uncle Matt! Matt Damon was one of the first people that pal George Clooney told about Amal’s pregnancy. The Jason Bourne actor, 46, told ET Canada on Thursday, February 9, that Clooney shared the exciting news with him last fall and, as a dad of four, Damon told Clooney to wait until they entered the safe zone before telling more people.



Dan MacMedan/WireImage

“I was working with him last fall and he pulled me aside on set and I mean, I almost started crying,” Damon said. “I was so happy for him. And I was like, ‘How far along is she?’ And he goes, ‘Eight weeks.' [And I said], ‘Are you out of your mind? Don't tell anybody else! Don't tell anybody else! Don't you know the 12-week rule?’ Like, of course he doesn’t,’” the Ocean’s Eleven actor told the site, adding that he told Clooney, 55, to “just shut up” and that: “Then four weeks later, I'm like, ‘We’re good, right?’” to which Clooney told him, “We’re good.”

And now with the news out in the open, Damon told ET Canada that he couldn’t be more excited for his longtime friend.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

“I’m thrilled for him. She's amazing,” Damon gushed of Amal, 39. “He hit the jackpot. Just on every level. She is a remarkable woman. They're gonna be great. They're gonna be awesome parents. Those kids are lucky.”



As previously reported, the Money Monster actor and human rights lawyer, 39, are expecting twins this summer. Julie Chen announced the happy news on The Talk on February 9, revealing on the daytime program: "Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins. Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney!"

The pair tied the knot in September 2014 over weekend-long festivites in Italy. Damon, who has worked with Clooney on numerous films, is married to Luciana Barroso.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



