



All right, all right, all right! Gold’s adventurous businessman mines his personal information in the new issue of Us Weekly. Be sure to watch the Golden Globe winner, 47, alongside Bryce Dallas Howard and Craig Nelson in Gold when it hits theaters nationwide January 27.

1. My older brothers, Rooster and Pat, used to call me “Fat Man” as a child. They would tease me with the Batman theme song.

2. The most difficult part of shooting my 30-second spot for Wild Turkey was telling a story in 30 seconds.

3. My favorite part was pulling it off.

4. The best piece of advice I’ve ever received was from a wise old man who said, “I’ve had thousands of crises in my life, and most of them never happened.”

5. The apps I use most are Notes and Wikipedia.

6. My favorite piece of clothing is my Austin City Limits Music Festival hat.

7. The things about growing up Texan that I’ve tried to pass on to my kids [Levi, 8, Vida, 7, and Livingston, 4, with wife Camila Alves] are a strong work ethic and no false drama.

8. My favorite things when I was a kid were my football and my BMX bike.

9. My guilty pleasure is great wine.

10. If I weren’t an actor, I’d be a teacher or an astronaut.

11. My favorite movie is 1991’s The Indian Runner.

12. The first thing I do in the morning is have a tea.

13. I have a shirt I bought with my own money in 1988 and wore on all my solo backpacking trips around the world. I have hand-sewed it in 12 places. It’s pretty much papier-mâché now.

14. I’m not much for saying “never.”

15. If I’m indulging in fast food, I’ll have the double cheeseburger with bacon and jalapeños from Sonic.

16. I put ketchup on my ketchup.

17. My favorite book is Og Mandino’s The Greatest Salesman in the World.

The Weinstein Company

18. I laughed so hard, I cried this morning when I caught up with my buddy Woody Harrelson.

19. I’m a decent cook.

20. The best hairpiece I’ve ever worn for a role was definitely the Kenny Wells piece [in Gold].

21. The hardest part of preparing for that movie was putting on 45 pounds.

22. Our set got washed away on day two. We found it a day later while in canoes. The roof was 8 feet underwater!

23. Not a single day goes by in which I don’t say thank you.

24. I’m not a bad drummer.

25. I’m a professor at the University of Texas at Austin! This semester, I’m teaching students about the science behind the magic of filmmaking.

