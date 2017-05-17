Meghan Markle Arrives in London for Pippa Middleton’s Wedding

She made it! Meghan Markle arrived in London on Tuesday, May 16, days before she is set to attend Pippa Middleton’s wedding to fiance James Matthews at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire, on Saturday, May 20.

According to E! News, the Suits star, 35 — who will be attending the ceremony with her boyfriend and Pippa’s brother-in-law, Prince Harry — touched down at Heathrow International Airport alone, and was immediately driven to Kensington Palace.

Us Weekly confirmed Markle’s invitation to Pippa and Matthews’ big day back in April. As previously reported, Kensington Palace confirmed that Prince William and Pippa’s older sister, Duchess Kate, will also be in attendance — and the royal couple’s kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will have important roles in the celebration. George, 3, will serve as a page boy while Charlotte, 23 months, will be one of Pippa’s bridesmaids.



After Pippa, 33, and Matthews, 41, exchange their “I dos,” Markle is expected to join Harry, 32, and his family at the reception held at Pippa and Duchess Kate’s family home in Bucklebury.

This marks the second time Markle has attended a wedding as Harry’s date. The pair went to pal Tom “Skippy” Inskip’s Jamaica nuptials on March 2. An eyewitness told Us that the prince goofed off and danced for his girlfriend — whom he began dating in June of last year — at the beachside event.

“As music started to play, Harry busted out with some dance moves and Meghan looked on adoringly at him,” the insider told Us at the time. “He wasn’t shy at all about dancing and just stood next to the table snapping his fingers and dancing for her.”

