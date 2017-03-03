It’s a (wedding) date! Meghan Markle joined boyfriend Prince Harry in Jamaica on Thursday, March 2, just ahead of the young royal’s best pal’s wedding this weekend, a source confirms to Us Weekly.



“She kept it secret,” the source tells Us of Markle’s rendezvous with Harry, 32. As previously reported, the prince arrived in Jamaica on Thursday, March 2, to attend the wedding of his best friend, Tom “Skipp” Inskip, in Montego Bay, St. James.

And it’s fitting that the Suits actress would want to be on-hand to meet Harry’s entire crew. Markle, 35, and Harry are getting close to taking their relationship to the next level, a pal says in the new issue of Us Weekly.



“They will be engaged by the end of summer,” the insider said, adding that the pair “have spoken candidly about their future. They see a life together.”

At present, a shared future may be a bit tricky, given that Markle is based in Toronto, and Harry is obviously situated in London at Kensington Palace. (But, sources tell Us, Markle has all but moved into Harry’s two-bedroom Kensington Palace flat.)

According to the source, the couple are holding off on concrete plans to cohabitate until Markle wraps her series this summer, but “Meghan feels a move to London is inevitable,” the source told Us. “It’s not like Harry can uproot!”

Earlier this year, the pair traveled to Norway for a romantic getaway to kick off 2017 after spending New Year’s Eve together in London. The duo took two nights to take in the Northern Lights viewing, staying in a remote location to catch the best view of the aurora borealis.

According to a second source, the couple hope to take more trips during their courtship and often “talk about what places they want to visit. … More adventure trips!”

