Megyn Kelly attends The Hollywood Reporter's 25th Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on December 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

Moving on. Megyn Kelly is leaving Fox News after 12 years for a new role at NBC News, the Chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group, Andrew Lack, announced on Tuesday, January 3.

Lack offered her the opportunity to host her own daytime news program, anchor a Sunday night news show and take part in the network’s coverage of politics and other major events. The amount of the NBC contract has not yet been disclosed, but Fox News’ parent company, 21st Century Fox, previously offered Kelly more than $20 million per year to extend her contract and stay. Kelly’s contract with Fox News officially ends this summer.



Kelly, 46, has become the second-most watched cable news host after Bill O’Reilly of Fox News. She has also helped spearhead political coverage, particularly after President-elect Donald Trump repeatedly slammed her throughout the election and boycotted the Republican primary debate that Kelly co-moderated last year.



The journalist has had a tumultuous few months with Fox News after she alleged in her memoir, Settle for More, that the network’s founder and former CEO Roger Ailes had sexually harassed her.



