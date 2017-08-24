No regrets! Mel B opened up about her spat with Simon Cowell on the Tuesday, August 22, episode of America’s Got Talent.

Cowell, 57, made a joke at the expense of the former Spice Girl after magician Demian Aditya’s stunt flopped due to a technical malfunction. “I kind of imagine this would be like Mel B’s wedding night,” he quipped. “A lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery.”

On any other night, this would be the craziest thing to happen on #AGT. pic.twitter.com/toWPVW65Sx — America's Got Talent (@AGT) August 23, 2017

The 42-year-old singer, who split from husband Stephen Belafonte earlier this year, flung her drink at Cowell before storming off set.



Mel B told E! News that the night was a rollercoaster of emotions. “[Evie Clair] really made me cry because it made me think about my dad, and my dad recently passed away from cancer also, with an almost eight to nine years struggle. So a story like that from such a young girl really touches my heart,” she said. “She just sounded so beautiful and I couldn’t stop crying, so I go from that to Simon saying something so rude and inappropriate.”

Trae Patton/NBC

She added that AGT truly is live TV. “My journey tonight was all over the place,” she continued. "But I’m a very real, honest person, so what you see is what you get.”

Fellow judge Heidi Klum previously told Us Weekly she’s siding with Mel B on this one. “I mean, you know, [Simon] was pretty harsh today. So he deserves getting wet from her,” she told Us. “I knew it was coming too. She’s not going to take that from him.”



The model, 44, joked that it’s tough to sit between the two stars. “I just have to be quick, always,” she said. “When I feel it coming, I don’t know. Am I going backwards, am I going forward? You have to be quick with those two."

America’s Got Talent airs on NBC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.