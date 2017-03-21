Stephen Belafonte and Melanie Brown on July 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Mel B has filed for divorce from her husband, Stephen Belafonte, after almost a decade of marriage, multiple outlets reported on Monday, March 20.

According to divorce paperwork cited by People, the couple separated on December 28. The former Spice Girl is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old daughter, Madison. TMZ reports she has also moved to block any spousal support.

The America’s Got Talent judge and director Belafonte, 41, married in 2007 after a whirlwind romance. In 2014, the former Scary Spice took to social media to deny rumors that her husband had physically abused her, writing to fans “for the record my hubby would never lay a hand on me.”

Just last month, the 41-year-old posted a photo showing her planting a kiss on Belafonte and saying they were stronger than ever. “My baby boo @stephenthinks11 we have been through everything that would normally tear couples apart and we have come out the other side stronger," she captioned the snap. "You loved me before I even knew how to really love myself, you are my world honey and lets not forget you are a bit of a dickhead too xxxx."



My baby boo @stephenthinks11 we have been through everything that would normally tear couples apart and we have come out on the other side stronger,you loved me before I even new how to really love myself,you are my world honey and let's not forget you are abit of a dickhead too xxxx #tenyearsmarried #fightfortheineyoulove #theysaiditwouldntlast #bitcheswishtheyhadthis #nowtalkaboutme A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Feb 6, 2017 at 3:55pm PST

News of their split comes after the British pop star revealed her father, Martin Brown, had died on March 5 following a five-year battle with cancer. Brown had been estranged from her family for years, due to their disapproval of her relationship with Belafonte, but she reunited with her sister Danielle to be with their father in his final hours.

