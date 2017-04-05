Melanie “Mel B” Brown has been granted a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte, ABC News reports.

According to paperwork obtained by the outlet, film producer Belafonte, 41, has been ordered to stay away from the 41-year-old Spice Girls star and her daughters Phoenix, 18, and Angel, 10, who are from previous relationships, as well as the former couple’s 5-year-old daughter, Madison.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

In the document, which was filed on Monday, April 3, Brown claims that Belafonte was abusive during their nearly 10-year marriage. She also alleges that he stalked her and made verbal threats against her.

"I am in fear of my safety and I am in fear of being irreparably harmed as a result of [Belafonte's] threats," she wrote, per ABC News. "I fear [he] will carry out his threats against me which will collaterally harm the children."

According to ABC News, Brown stated in her document that she made an attempt to leave Belafonte after just one year of marriage, but felt forced to stay in the relationship because he threatened to release intimate videos to the press. The America’s Got Talent judge alleged that Belafonte also used this threat to manipulate her into uncomfortable sexual situations. In addition, Brown claimed in her paperwork that Belafonte physically attacked her and took “millions of dollars” from her.

"I would come to realize that [his] beatings and abuse would coincide with my career success," she alleged, according to ABC News. "When something good would happen for me, he would beat me down to let me know that he was in charge."

Us Weekly has reached out to Belafonte's team for comment.

Brown previously denied rumors in 2014 that Belafonte was physically abusive. “For the record my hubby would never lay a hand on me,” she Instagrammed at the time.

Brown and Belafonte — who wed in 2007 — separated in December and the “Wannabe” singer filed for divorce on March 18. According to divorce paperwork cited by People, she is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, Madison.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!