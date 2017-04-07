Melanie "Mel B" Brown's estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte, responded to her divorce filing and requested spousal support in papers filed on Monday, April 3.

According to the documents lodged in Los Angeles and obtained by the Daily Mail, Belafonte, 41, said that their date of separation was March 1 this year. He is also seeking to terminate the court's ability to award support to the former Spice Girl and is requesting that she pay his legal fees.



The film producer also wants joint legal and physical custody of the couple's daughter, Madison, 5.

As previously reported, the America's Got Talent judge moved to end their almost decade-long marriage on March 20. In her legal papers Brown, 41, claimed that their date of separation was earlier — December 28 — and sought to block any spousal support for Belafonte.

She also asked for joint custody of Madison but TMZ reports that she subsequently requested sole legal and physical custody.

On April 3, the same day Belafonte filed his response, the singer was granted a temporary restraining order against him.

The filmmaker was ordered to stay away from Brown and Madison as well as her daughters Phoenix, 18, and Angel, 10, who are from previous relationships.

Brown claimed in her papers that Belafonte was abusive during their marriage and stalked her and made verbal threats against her.

"I am in fear of my safety and I am in fear of being irreparably harmed as a result of [Belafonte's] threats," she wrote, according to ABC News. "I fear [he] will carry out his threats against me which will collaterally harm the children."

Belafonte's lawyers told TMZ on Wednesday, April 5, that Brown's allegations are "outrageous and unfounded."

