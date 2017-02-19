First Lady Melania Trump kicked off her husband President Donald Trump's rally at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Florida, on Saturday, February 18, by reciting the Lord's Prayer.



While receiving a standing ovation from the crowd, the Slovenia native, 46, smiled and said, "Thank you, let us pray," as the real estate mogul, 70, clapped and squeezed his wife's right arm in support.

After leading the crowd in the Christian prayer, Melania, clad in a red dress and showing off noticeably blonder hair, addressed her husband's supporters and repeated her previous vow to support women and children's issues across the globe. "It is my honor and great pleasure to stand here before you as the First Lady of the United States," Melania said, reading off a teleprompter.

"The America we envision is one that works for all Americans and where all Americans can work and succeed," the former model continued. "A nation committed to a greater civility and unity between people of all sides of the political divide. I will always stay true to myself and be truthful to you, no matter what the opposition is saying about me. I will act in the best interest of all of you. I'm committed to creating and supporting initiatives dear to my heart, which will have impact on women and children all around the world. My husband is creating a country of great safety and prosperity."

The president then took the podium and touched upon a variety of topics, including Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, the "mess" he claims former President Barack Obama left behind and his controversial immigration ban. He also invited a random supporter on stage, briefly scaring the Secret Service.

"When President Trump, during the election, promised all these things that he was gonna do for us, I knew he was gonna do this for us," the man, later identified as Gene Huber, said before shaking the former Celebrity Apprentice host's hand. "A star is born," Trump told the crowd as the man cheered with excitement.

Ahead of Saturday's rally, Donald told his 25.2 million Twitter followers to expect a "big crowd." He also tweeted that he has "many meetings this weekend at The Southern White House," his luxury Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida (the president has flown to Florida to stay at Mar-a-Lago three weekends in a row).



Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this week that Melania is struggling with her new role and the scrutiny that comes with it. "This life wasn't her dream. It was Donald's," Trump family friend and stylist Phillip Bloch told Us. "Truthfully, it's a lot to cope with."

