This is far from her first photo shoot. The White House unveiled Melania Trump’s official first lady portrait on Monday, April 3, and naturally, she’s channeling her supermodel side.

MAHAUX PHOTOGRAPHY/The White House

In the photo, FLOTUS, 46, is staring into the camera with a slight smile. She wears an embellished black pussy-bow blouse with a black blazer and crosses her arms, flaunting the enormous 15-carat diamond engagement ring from President Donald Trump. The former model looks very glam with her hair falling to the side in loose waves.

“I am honored to serve in the role of First Lady, and look forward to working on behalf of the American people over the coming years,” she said in a statement.

According to a White House press release, the photo was taken at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Although POTUS, 70, officially began his term on January 20, the Slovenia native and the couple’s 11-year-old son, Barron, have yet to move into the White House. Melania and Barron are remaining in their NYC home in Trump Tower as Barron finishes up the school year in June.

While many thought the portrait was beautiful, some social media users criticized it for looking too airbrushed. “Whoever did the First Lady Melania Trump portrait could have restrained the photoshopping just a tad,” one Twitter user wrote. Another chimed in, “Melania is gorgeous. Why is this thing airbrushed to the 900,000s?"

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!