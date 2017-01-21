A true hometown hero. Melania Trump’s hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia, has planned three days of celebration to memorialize her new status as First Lady of the United States.

“We want to mark it with nice, appropriate products,” Sevnica mayor Srecko Ocvirk told The Associated Press. Ocvirk said that locally produced goods and brands will be on display in the 12th century castle above the old town, including everything from locally made sausages and wine to a line of women’s slippers from Sevnica’s Kopitarna shoe factory.



The three-day celebration will also include free guided tours throughout the industrial town, which has a population of 5,000 people. (Slovenia itself has a population of about 2 million people.) A website promoting Slovenia tourism even now reads: “Welcome to the homeland of the new First Lady of the United States of America!”



According to The Associated Press, Trump, 46, has already hired a law firm in Slovenia to protect her name and image from being used on some unauthorized products that have begun to surface there.



The former model has come a long way from her humble roots. The new First Lady left her small town in her 20s to pursue a modeling career. It is believed that the last time she visited home was in July 2002, when she brought Donald Trump back to meet her parents. (The pair married in January 2005.)



On Friday, Melania turned heads in a powder-blue Ralph Lauren cashmere jacket and matching turtleneck dress for the swearing-in ceremony itself, and then in a stunning white Carolina Herrera dress that showed off her figure.

The First Lady also made headlines for her awkward exchange with Michelle Obama as the outgoing president and the former first lady greeted her and Donald Trump at the White House steps. In the moment seen around the world, Melania handed Michelle, 53, a blue Tiffany & Co. box, leaving the former first lady uncertain of where to hide the present as the foursome took an official photo.



It was Barack Obama who finally came to Michelle’s rescue upon seeing how flustered she was, taking the box from her and telling the group, “Hold on sec. We will take care of protocol.”

