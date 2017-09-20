Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Melissa Joan Hart received backlash for complaining that Hurricane Maria ruined her family vacation in a since-deleted Instagram post on Tuesday, September 19.

"And just like that, our family vacation is canceled," the Sabrina, the Teenage Witch alum, 41, captioned a screenshot of a weather report. "Such a bummer but we plan to hit the @nickresortpuntacana resort another time this year."

In the pic, the report read: "Maria ha officially made landfall on the Caribbean island of Dominica as a Category 5 hurricane."

Hart has since deleted the post, but part of her comments remain on Twitter. Some took offense to her remarks while others stood up for her.

"I think you should be more concerned with the people that live there instead of your meaningless vacation," one person wrote. A second added: "Wow…"

"Better safe than sorry. We do not want anything to happen to you or your family," someone else wrote.

Another commented: "Calm down people, she can be a caring person and disappointed at the same time. It's called being human."

Joan has been slammed on social media before. In 2015, she promoted her clothing line on the 14th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks. “Free Shipping in honor of the victims, families & first responders of 9/11. Use the promo code ‘911’ during your online checkout at KingofHarts.com," she wrote at the time. She later apologized.

The actress and her husband, Mark Wilkerson, are parents of three sons — Mason, 11, Braydon, 9 and Tucker, 5.

