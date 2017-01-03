The celebration continues! Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson celebrating their marriage by throwing a third wedding bash on New Year’s Eve.

As seen in Instagram photos from the party, a 1920s-themed fete at the Arizona Biltmore resort in Phoenix, the Olympic swimmer, 31, sported a suit with a black bow tie while the former Miss California USA, 31, wore a white and nude embellished gown with a matching headband.



Notable guests included fellow Olympic swimmers Elizabeth Beisel and Allison Schmitt, Phelps’ coach Bob Bowman and Australian swimmers Ian Thorpe and Grant Hackett. Phelps’ mom, Debbie, his sister Hilary and brother-in-law Doug were also in attendance.



Several guests took to social media to congratulate the couple and share snaps from the festive evening. Bowman wrote on Instagram that he rang in the new year with Phelps, Johnson and the couple’s 7-month-old son, Boomer. “So far so good 2017!! Thanks @mrs.nicolephelps and @m_phelps00 for a wonderful celebration!! We love you,” he wrote.



Johnson’s makeup artist, Lisa G, also posted on Instagram that she was getting the bride ready for the big day, writing, “I am headed over to get Nicole, her mom and besties makeup ready for the evening!! I can’t wait for all of the festivities and to dance the night away!!"



The couple have been legally married since June, when they exchanged vows in front of just five people in their backyard prior to the Rio Olympics. They later celebrated with a larger ceremony, in October, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The pair invited 50 of their closest family members and friends to the beachside nuptials at El Dorado Golf & Beach Club.



