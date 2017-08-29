Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole Phelps, are expecting their second child, the couple announced on Tuesday, August 29.

The pair posted matching photos to their social media accounts on Tuesday of Nicole holding their 15-month-old son, Boomer. "Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!!” the Olympic swimmer wrote. "Wonder if it's a boy or a girl??”

Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it's a boy or a girl?? A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

Nicole captioned her post: "Lil mans going to be a Big Brother!!!”

The couple also announced the news on Boomer’s Instagram account. "So excited to see what mama is having!!” they wrote alongside a photo of the little one smiling and clapping his hands together. "Do I get to have a brother or a sister?!?”

So excited to see what mama is having!! Do I get to have a brother or a sister?!? A post shared by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

The couple welcomed Boomer in May 2016 and wed shortly after. During a Facebook Live video in October 2016, Phelps revealed the surprise nuptials while also hinting at the desire to expand their family. "I've been married for a while. A couple months. I had to keep it a secret from y’all,” he said at the time. "I had to keep it hush-hush from you guys.”

As he took fan questions during the live video, he teased: "Baby number two may be coming soon. Who knows, though?”

Lil mans going to be a Big Brother!!! A post shared by Nicole Michele Phelps (@mrs.nicolephelps) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

The couple celebrated Boomer’s first birthday in May with sweet posts about their little one. "One year ago.. @mrs.nicolephelps and I had the privilege to welcome @boomerrphelps to this world,” the Olympian wrote on May 5, alongside a photo from the day Boomer was born. “For me it's the best thing that ever happen to me!!”

One day earlier, Nicole gushed over her baby boy as well. "Turning 1 tomorrow and some of his milestones include.... -On and off his cars, in and out of his wagon -Climbing on everything but also turning around to get down,” she wrote. "Drinking from his own cup -Making a drum out of anything -Clapping when he hears an audience clap And so much more... Happy Early Birthday to the most special gift we could have ever asked for 💗 "

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.