Michael Strahan 'Lost a Little Bit' of His Pinky Finger: Watch

Pinky problems. Michael Strahan revealed during Good Morning America on Wednesday, August 2, that he injured his finger.



"I had a little accident. Lost a little bit of my pinky," Strahan, 45, told fellow cohosts Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

The former NFL player didn't reveal how he got hurt, but he did say that some of his coworkers have had a laugh at his expense.

"A guy before just said, 'Michael, we pinky swear.' Or something like that," he added. "There's going to be a lot of jokes for a while but I'm OK and glad to be back."

Strahan has had finger injuries before. Last year, he showed off his mangled finger after sitting court side with Lin-Manuel Miranda at a Knicks game.

"We sat next to Strahan. He is THE BEST. Also, thanks to football, his fingers do THIS," Miranda, 37, captioned a Twitter pic of Strahan's hand in February. Strahan replied: "Pretty!"

