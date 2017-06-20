Miles Teller stepped out for sushi with his girlfriend, Keleigh Sperry, on Monday, June 19, after being arrested in San Diego Sunday night.

The Whiplash actor, 30, opted for a yellow Lakers T-shirt and black jeans. Sperry was dressed equally as casual in jeans and a black shirt. The couple, who dined out in Studio City, have been dating since 2013.

According to the San Diego Police Department, Teller was arrested around 12:25 a.m. on Sunday after allegedly showing “symptoms of being intoxicated from alcohol” and “slurring his speech, swaying from side to side” while partying with a group of guy friends, the police department told Us.

According to the report, Teller was taken to a detox facility to sleep it off but was allegedly uncooperative and then taken to jail, where he was arrested.

“Upon arrival at the detox center, Teller was uncooperative with staff and police took him to the jail and arrested him,” the San Diego Police Department told Us. “He was in jail for four hours before being released on bail.”

Teller, however, claims that he was detained and not arrested.

“Went down to SD to see my buddy before he deployed,” he tweeted on Monday. “I wasn't arrested I was detained bc there was no evidence to charge me with a crime.”

The actor also tweeted “I blame Shore Club” on Monday, insinuating that he blames the bar for overserving him.

According to an eyewitness, Teller started the night off at El Prez in Pacific Beach, San Diego, before going to Shore Club. "He got there around 6 p.m. and was hanging out with a bunch of guy friends. He got more drunk as the night progressed," the eyewitness claims, adding that Teller was "trying not to be noticed" in a hat and glasses. "He just kept drinking and he stayed at the place really late."



