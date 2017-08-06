Lucky dog! After Liam Hemsworth posted an adorable photo with Dora — the rescue pet he shares with fiancée Miley Cyrus — on Instagram on Sunday, August 6, she followed his post by sharing selfies with the pooch.

Hemsworth uploaded a black-and-white photo of himself casually hanging out with the labradoodle, captioning it “#thuglife.”

Not to be outdone, the “We Can’t Stop” singer posted a series of selfies an hour later of Dora laying on her chest and looking up at her. “We miss you @liamhemsworth,” she captioned the pics, along with sun and yellow heart emojis, adding, “Dora's morning yawns are more like ROARS.”

As Us Weekly reported in November 2015, Cyrus, 24, helped The Hunger Games star, 27, adopt Dora — who was named after Nickelodeon’s Dora the Explorer — from Wylder's Holistic Pet Center and Rescue in L.A.’s Studio City neighborhood.

According to Wylder’s, Cyrus thought the dog would be a perfect fit for Hemsworth. “Miley sent him a ton of photos — Liam was asking for photos of the dog being held,” an employee for the pet rescue told Us Weekly at the time. “Liam got back from China and literally came right to Wylder’s to take the dog home. The dog is super gentle and sweet and took right to Liam, despite being afraid of men in the past.”

This isn’t the first time Dora has been featured on social media — the pup regularly makes appearances on the couple’s Twitter and Instagram accounts. In December 2016, the “Malibu” singer gushed on Instagram about their pup, writing, “Thinking about how lucky we are to spend Dora’s first Xmas together as a fam! Our big beautiful rescue.”



In July, Cyrus also posted a photo of herself topless in bed surrounded by Dora and her two other dogs, Emu and Mary.

Despite the racy photo, the animal activist has insisted in recent interviews that she’s moved beyond her colorful past, telling Harper’s Bazaar in July, “I didn’t want to show up to photo shoots and be the girl who would get my tits out and stick out my tongue. In the beginning, it was kind of like saying, ‘F--k you. Girls should be able to have this freedom or whatever.’ But it got to a point where I did feel sexualized.”

