Miley Cyrus took a moment to pay tribute to Ariana Grande and the victims of the Manchester terror attack during her performance on the season 12 finale of The Voice on Tuesday, May 23.

"I'd like to dedicate this song to my good friend Ariana Grande and everyone who experienced that horrific attack yesterday. Our hearts are with you," the singer, 24, said before belting out her new single, "Malibu."

Earlier in the day, Cyrus penned a sweet message to Grande, 23, hours after a suicide bombing left 22 people dead and 59 people injured at the "Dangerous Woman" singer's concert at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

"Wishing I could give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now... love love love you," the Hannah Montana alum captioned an Instagram throwback photo of herself and Grande. "So sorry you had to be apart of such a tragic event! my most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific attack! all I can do is send as much HOPE & PEACE your way! This MUST end! No more war .... no more innocent lives taken .... L-O-V-E @happyhippiefdn."

Cyrus joins a slew of celebrities who've shown their support in the aftermath of the attack. During a surprise acoustic concert in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Tuesday night, Harry Styles, a native Mancunian, held a moment of silence to honor the victims and their families.



"Tonight doesn't feel like a night to celebrate," the former One Direction singer said, according to videos on social media. "Last night there was a tragedy in my hometown of Manchester, and I am left with a hole in my heart. I went to my first show in the arena, and I've had some of my best experience in my life in Manchester."

