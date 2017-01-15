Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth attend Australians In Film Awards & Benefit Dinner on June 27, 2012 in Century City, California. Credit: Toby Canham/Getty Images for AIF

Talk about a "joint" celebration! Miley Cyrus celebrated her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, and sister Noah Cyrus' birthdays at a weed-themed party in Malibu on Friday, January 13.

Inside the soirée, the "Wrecking Ball" singer, 24, had a weed bar, complete with goodie bags courtesy of Merry Jane, a cannabis company launched in 2015 by Snoop Dogg. "There was literally a whole bar with bowls of joints, laced chocolate and bags of marijuana for guests to take," a source tells Us Weekly. (Recreational marijuana use was legalized in California in 2016.)

Cyrus, who was dressed in a black sweater, black bandanna and gold chains, shared a photo of herself wearing countless $100 bills around her neck while standing in the front of the weed bar. "@merryjane hooked it up! Wowzyyyyyyyy! Thanks Uncle @snoopdogg for being such a dope ganja innovator," she captioned the Instagram post on Saturday, January 14.

@merryjane hooked it up! Wowzyyyyyyyy! Thanks Uncle @snoopdogg for being such a dope ganja innovator A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:15pm PST

During the celebration, which was also thrown in honor of The Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne's birthday, guests dined on pizza and drinks "with fun names," the source tells Us. "At the top of the menu the letters N.W.L. were written in calligraphy," in honor of the honorees.



"The party was intimate, mostly close friends and family," the insider adds. "It was very fun and everyone had a really relaxed time. Miley was socializing with all the guests and was super nice."

Hemsworth's sister-in-law Elsa Pataky, who is married to Chris Hemsworth, posted an Instagram shot of herself snacking on a giant pizza with filmmaker Cristian Prieto. "We won't be hungry!!!" she wrote. In a second post, she gushed about the fun-filled event, writing, "Best party ever!! Happy birthday bro liam!!"



Earlier in the week, Cyrus shared a sweet message for Liam, 27, on Instagram. "Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER! You have been my best friend since the day we met..... I am beyond lucky to share sooooo [many] animals with you!!! I love you @liamhemsworth."

After the party, Noah, who turned 17 on January 8, was pictured on Snapchat getting a tattoo on her hand, and Coyne shared a photo of new ink on his arm on Saturday, January 14, captioning it, "Woke up like this." He also shared pics of the morning-after mess.

💚❤️💛💙💜 @waynecoyne5 @katyweaver A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:21pm PST

We won't be hungry!!!/ no nos quedaremos con hambre!! Bro!! @cristianprieto.filmmaker #rapparty #happybirthday #bestpartyever A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Jan 13, 2017 at 7:42pm PST

Best party ever!! Happy birthday bro liam!!/ que fieston!! feliz cumpleaños bro liam! #liambirthday #cuñadachunga @silvia.serra #rapparty A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Jan 13, 2017 at 7:34pm PST

Happy B-Day @noahcyrus @liamhemsworth @waynecoyne5 #bestpartyever A video posted by Brandi Cyrus (@brandicyrus) on Jan 13, 2017 at 11:17pm PST

..end A photo posted by Wayne Coyne (@waynecoyne5) on Jan 14, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

