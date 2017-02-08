Cool and collected. Miley Cyrus and fiancé Liam Hemsworth stepped out on a casual lunch date in Malibu on Tuesday, February 7.

The oft–colorfully-outfitted singer, 24, dressed down in a pair of bright blue leggings, a black pullover hoodie and red sneakers, with her hair pulled back in a high ponytail.



The 27-year-old Australian hunk, meanwhile, donned an oversized navy sweater, matching beanie, dark shades and gray jeans for the pair’s daytime date.



The pair, who celebrated the holidays together with their respective families, have largely kept a low profile in the past few months. In January, Cyrus posted a sweet photo of herself sharing a New Year’s Eve kiss with Hemsworth in front of a giant decorative sign.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer also shared another image of her love, this time showing off his black dress shirt and gold dress pants, with the caption, “Sorry. My dude is HOT.”

And later that month, Cyrus threw Hemsworth and her sister Noah a joint birthday party — weed-themed, of course! A source told Us Weekly that “there was literally a whole bar with bowls of joints, laced chocolates and bags of marijuana for guests to take.” (Recreational marijuana use was legalized in California in 2016.)



“The party was intimate, mostly close friends and family,” the insider added. “It was very fun and everyone had a really relaxed time. Miley was socializing with all the guests and was super nice.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth rekindled their romance in January 2016 after originally calling off their engagement in 2013. The duo, who met on the set of 2010’s The Last Song, made their first official red carpet appearance in three years last October.



