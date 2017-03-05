Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus in Malibu on March 1, 2017. Credit: AKM-GSI

Sand and surf! Miley Cyrus and her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, were spotted holding hands on the beach in Malibu on Wednesday, March 1.

The "We Can't Stop" singer, 24, showed off her toned figure and long legs in an orange floral bikini top and high-waisted denim shorts. She carried a rainbow-striped towel and a bottle of sunscreen as she strolled along the beach in a pair of black sunglasses.

The 27-year-old Australian hunk, meanwhile, went shirtless and pulled his black wetsuit down around his waist. He sported a scruffy beard and wet hair as he carried his surfboard and walked hand-in-hand with his fiancée.

The longtime couple, who met on the set of 2010's The Last Song, have largely kept out of the spotlight since rekindling their romance in January 2016, two-and-a-half years after they called off their engagement.

"At that time, we were going in different directions and it's just what needed to happen. We were both super young and it was a good decision at the time — we both needed that," Hemsworth said of the split in a May 2016 interview with GQ Australia. "I guess when I feel something, then I just feel it and I go for it. I make my decisions about what's going to make me happy, what I think is right and what I want to do — and I don't worry too much outside of that."

In recent months, the pair have begun showing more PDA, particularly on social media. While celebrating New Year's Eve in December, Cyrus shared a sweet photo of herself and Hemsworth kissing. Days later, she wished him a happy 27th birthday, writing on Instagram, "Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER! You have been my best friend since the day we met..... I am beyond lucky to share sooooo many animals with you!!! I love you @liamhemsworth."



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!