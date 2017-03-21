Miley Cyrus' mom, Tish Cyrus, and sister Brandi Cyrus are laughed off speculation that the singer married her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, in a secret wedding ceremony earlier this month.



Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

As previously reported, Billy Ray Cyrus sent fans into a frenzy on March 9, when he shared an Instagram photo of his daughter Miley, 24, wearing a white dress, with the caption, "I'm so happy...you are happy." He then retweeted several fans who asked if Miley was married. Miley's manager later shut down the speculation, telling Us Weekly it was "just some great photos that happen to have been taken in a white dress."

I'm so happy...you are happy @mileycyrus. A post shared by Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) on Mar 9, 2017 at 5:05pm PST

Tish, 49, saw the headline-making picture her husband, 55, posted and jokingly wondered if her invitation had gotten lost in the mail. "I'm always the last to know," she quipped during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, March 21. "Brandi was like, 'Why was everybody thinking that?!'"



Brandi, 29, told the outlet her younger sister likely would have opted for a different dress than the one she wore in the talked-about photo, had it actually been her big day. "I was like, in that top?! What are you, crazy?! ... She would have had some fabulous wedding dress, not just, like, the frilly top she was wearing in the photo," Brandi said. Tish agreed, adding, "If Miley was getting married, it would not be in that dress!"



The mother-daughter duo — who will face off on their new Bravo home-makeover show, Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer — already have a few design ideas in mind for when Miley and Hemsworth, 27, decide to walk down the aisle. "Whether I would have done the show or not, I would have always been working on [Miley's] house or her wedding ... or whatever it may be, for all my kids," Tish told ET. "My kids are everything to me, you know, so no matter what they do, I'm there."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!