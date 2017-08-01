🌺🌸🌹🌸🌺🌹 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 31, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

Miley Cyrus posed topless in bed surrounded by her three dogs on Monday, July 31.



In the Instagram snap, the 24-year-old “Malibu” singer looks at ease with her arm around her sleeping pup Emu, as she lounges under fluffy white covers with her other two pooches, Dora and Mary, snoozing nearby.

The former Disney star captioned the pic with several pink flower emojis and strategically placed the same emojis on her chest, too.

The animal activist recently reflected about her past year — and how she stepped away from her twerking days — in a candid interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“I feel really kind of far away from that person,” she told the mag in the August issue. “I just want people to see that this is who I am right now. I’m not saying I’ve never been myself. … Who I was on the last record was really who I am. It’s just myself has been a lot of different people because I change a lot.”

She added: “It became something that was expected of me. I didn’t want to show up to photo shoots and be the girl who would get my tits out and stick out my tongue,” she said. "In the beginning, it was kind of like saying, ‘F--k you. Girls should be able to have this freedom or whatever.’ But it got to a point where I did feel sexualized.”

Cyrus also acknowledged that she’s still growing and evolving.

“I think I’m just figuring out who I am at such a rapid pace that it’s hard for me to keep up with myself,” she explained. "People get told that it’s a bad thing to change. Like, people will say, ‘You’ve changed.’ And that’s supposed to be derogatory. But you are supposed to change all the time.”

