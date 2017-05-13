Times have changed! Miley Cyrus opened up during a SiriusXM interview on Friday, May 12, about how her life has changed since she stopped smoking marijuana.



"Look at my eyes, look at how white they are," the "Malibu" singer, 24, quipped. "They're clear and open and I can see and all that."



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cyrus, who has been a cannabis enthusiast for years, first revealed her decision to get sober in a recent Billboard cover story. "I haven't smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I've ever [gone without it]," she told the magazine, adding that she has also quit drinking.

Since then, the Hannah Montana alum has stayed true to her promise. She told SiriusXM on Friday that she has now been clean for nine or 10 weeks. "A lot of people have reached out to me and they're like, 'You know, if you want help or if you want to go to these meetings,' and I'm like, 'No, when I want something, I can do it,'" she said. "Anything that I want to do, if I want to stop or start something, I can do anything. I just decided not to [smoke] anymore and now it's easy for me."



However, Cyrus is still adjusting to sobriety. "It's very weird," she admitted, adding that she still rolls joints for her friends. "I've got a lot of energy. I've always had a lot of energy. I'm a very obsessive person, which I need to work on, but also it helps in my position to be a little obsessive because then I can really get things done and make sure it's perfect."

The Grammy nominee's father, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, is also adjusting to the change. "I see a joy in her spirit and something coming from within that is just pure beauty ... Sometimes you just have to clear out the junk," he told Entertainment Tonight earlier this week.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!