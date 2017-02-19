Fun times with the fam bam. Miley Cyrus spent an eventful weekend with her family on a Nashville farm, sharing a handful of photos to Instagram on Saturday, February 18.

“❤️FAMILY ❤️ @billyraycyrus @tishcyrus @brandicyrus @tracecyrus @braisonccyrus MISS U @noahcyrus NC-17!” she captioned one image of herself and brothers Trace and Braison, sister Brandi and her parents, Tish and Billy Ray, all decked out in sleek styles.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer, 24, also posed with each of her family members to show them some extra special love. In one picture, she and her brother, 22-year-old Braison, make faces in a selfie that Miley captioned, “Sugaaaaa Bear 🐻❤️🐻❤️.” (The younger of the two Cyrus brothers also posed in front of a brick wall sans sunglasses in another shot.)

Miley also spent quality time with the family’s dogs, both inside the house and out in the giant wooded clearings. “❤️ Home ❤️ @tishcyrus @billyraycyrus,” she captioned one shot of herself and Tish, 49, sharing a wooden bench with one black-and-white pup. Also on-hand for some selfies: a horse and a cow named Eddie.

The former Disney star was most likely in Nashville to shoot an episode of her sister Brandi and mom Tish’s new Bravo show, Cyrus vs. Cyrus.

Meanwhile, her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, spent the weekend with family as well, surfing in Malibu with older brother Luke Hemsworth on Saturday, February 18.

