Miley Cyrus didn't hold back in an interview to promote her upcoming album and new single, "Malibu," revealing that the song is about her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth.

"I never would've believed you if three years ago you told me I'd be here writing this song," the singer, 24, said in a Billboard magazine cover story.



Three years ago, Cyrus and the Hunger Games star, 27, had split, but it's something that the Voice coach says had to happen.

💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 17, 2017 at 3:58pm PST

"I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard," she said. "Suddenly you’re like, 'I don't recognize you anymore.' We had to refall for each other."

The pair rekindled their romance in 2015 and now share a home in Malibu along with seven dogs, two pigs and two miniature horses.

"Malibu" is a sentimental love song but the "Wrecking Ball" singer says she's OK putting her emotions out there.

"They're going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam," she said. "So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel'?"

As she puts the finishing touches to her sixth studio album, Cyrus also told Billboard that she has given up marijuana. "I haven't smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it]," she admitted. "I'm not doing drugs, I'm not drinking, I'm completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do."

Cyrus also talked in the interview about her sexuality and said that she's "super open, pansexual."

"I'm with a straight dude. But he's always like, 'Well, don't call me that!'" the Hannah Montana alum said. "I ask him sometimes, 'Do you like being a boy?' And he's like, 'I don’t really think about it.' And that's crazy to me, because I think about being a girl all the time. I'm always like, 'It's weird that I'm a girl, because I just don't feel like a girl, and I don't feel like a boy. I just feel like nothing.' So when someone’s too ­masculine, that really grosses me out."

"It's a brand new start... a dream come true... in Malibu..." Read more about my new music in @billboard on stands Friday May 5 miley.lk/BillboardMag A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 3, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

Cyrus, who supported Bernie Sanders and then Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, also talked about the election of President Donald Trump. One of the songs on her new album is for the former Secretary of State and Cyrus said she's trying to bring awareness to issues that she's passionate about in her music as well as in her role as a coach on The Voice (she returns to the hit NBC show later this year).

"By sitting there after the election in head-to-toe pink, while on the inside being a gender-neutral, ­sexually fluid person, hopefully that was saying ­something," she says of her previous season on the show. "I needed some sparkle in my life, to make me able to deal. Radiating love is ­something that is important to me — hopefully, that is being political."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!