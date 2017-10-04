Fly on the wall! Miley Cyrus revealed why she doesn’t get too bothered by her fiancé Liam Hemsworth’s hot costars.

“I keep my little spies,” the “Younger Now” singer, 24, joked during her first interview with Howard Stern on Wednesday, October 4. The former Disney star explained that, while she trusts the Australian actor, 27, she gets butterflies in her stomach when he stars alongside attractive actresses.



During her revealing chat with Stern, 63, the “Malibu” crooner also opened up about her whirlwind relationship with Hemsworth. As previously reported, the duo ended their engagement in September 2013 and dating for three years on and off. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January 2016 that they reconciled and moved back in together.

After their initial breakup, Hemsworth bought Cyrus’ former home in Malibu — where she had recorded her first album, Meet Miley Cyrus, several years ago. The owner tried removing all of Cyrus’ mementos and plaques before his arrival.

“He went to move in and was like ‘F--k. I can’t get away. This bitch is all over my house,” The Voice coach recalled to Stern. After the couple got back together, Cyrus moved into her former Malibu pad with Hemsworth and recorded her single “Malibu.”

Cyrus also addressed several of her most controversial moments during the interview, including her infamous “Wrecking Ball” music video. “Swinging around naked in the middle of a bunch of rubble licking a sledge hammer — that’s forever. That’s not going anywhere,” she teased, noting that she wasn’t picturing Hemsworth during the shoot.

The pair is currently renovating a $5.8 million, five-bedroom Nashville spread that Cyrus purchased to be closer to her family. “It will be their next project,” a source exclusively told Us last month of the couple’s new home.

