Mindy Kaling and Cory Booker Credit: Karwai Tang/Getty Images; Hutton Supancic/Getty Images for SXSW

This is a romcom just waiting to happen! Mindy Kaling has scored herself a date with New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker after dissing the politician on her hit Hulu series The Mindy Project.

It all started after Kaling’s character, Mindy Lahiri, found herself surprised during a recent episode after she learned Booker attended a friend’s party. "Cory Booker? I can't believe he came," her character exclaimed. "I guess anything to get out of Newark, huh?"

Booker then tweeted at the actress, igniting a viral first-date proposal.

“Ouch! 💔@MindyKaling, heard Dr. Lahiri dissed Newark last night 🤔... (I still ❤️U!),” he tweeted at the funnywoman before she was quick to reassure him: “Senator, if Mindy Lahiri shades it, it means we know it's cool. Thanks for the ❤. It's mutual!”

With encouragement from followers, Booker kept the flirtatious tweets alive, writing to Kaling, “You are making my day! Thanks for the clarification. And If the ❤️is really mutual … Come have dinner with me in Newark? #PleaseSayYes.”

Much to fans’ amusement, Kaling accepted Booker’s invite, tweeting back, “@CoryBooker yes. Now let me get the PATH train schedule.”

The PATH train runs between New York City and New Jersey, and because it’s Twitter and 2017, PATH also joined in on the fun, tweeting at the could-be new couple, “@mindykaling @CoryBooker Here's the schedule: http://www.panynj.gov/path/full-schedules.cfm …”

Booker, ever the gentleman, ended up offering Kaling a Lyft to get her to and from dinner.

While one follower on Twitter wrote, “@mindykaling mindy i need to know if you are serious, don't play with our hearts,” another perfectly summed up the exchange: “Universe: Raise your hand if you want Mindy Kaling and Cory Booker to be a thing. Twitter: ✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋.”

And now, we just wait.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!