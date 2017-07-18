Lambert's in love! Miranda Lambert gushed over her boyfriend, Anderson East, while celebrating his 29th birthday on Monday, July 17.

In honor of the occasion, the country singer, 33, shared a collage of photos of the couple on her Instagram account. In one pic, East appeared to be moments away from blowing out his birthday cake candles.

Rick Diamond/ACMA2017/Getty Images

"Rock & Roll Sundays and No Makeup Mondays. My favorite Bama boy turned 30 today. He owns the stage and he owns my heart," Lambert captioned the photos, adding a heart emoji. "Thanks @andersoneast for inspiring me in so many ways. You are a light that could outshine the sun. I love making memories with you."

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in December 2015 that Lambert was dating the musician, following her divorce from Blake Shelton. (The exes officially ended their four-year marriage in July 2015.)

"They are really enjoying each other’s company," a source told Us of the "Vice" singer and East that year. "She couldn’t have picked a better dude to have fun with. Anderson is the coolest guy."

A second insider added: "Everyone loves them together."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!