Miranda Lambert can lean on her boyfriend, Anderson East. In an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine’s first ever Country issue, the 33-year-old "Vice" singer opened up about her relationship.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

When asked who she calls when on the verge of a meltdown, Lambert, who stuns on the July 2017 cover, said, “My boyfriend.”

Lambert added to Cosmopolitan that the one thing she knows about love is that “it’s big and it’s worth it.”

The couple started dating shortly after her July 2015 split from ex-husband Blake Shelton. During an interview with Cosmo back in December 2015, Lambert admitted that her split from the country crooner was difficult.

“I just want to live a life full of everything. Some of that might mean nights on my porch crying, drinking whiskey and going, ‘Man this sucks right now,’” she shared at the time. “I don’t necessarily want to know that I have really bad, long, lonely nights ahead of me, but I have had some, and I still have a bunch ahead of me.”



Ben Watts

Her relationship with East, 28, has since brought a smile to her face.

“They are really enjoying each other’s company,” a source told Us in December 2015, after Us exclusively confirmed their romance. “She couldn’t have picked a better dude to have fun with. Anderson is the coolest guy.”



“Everyone loves them together,” a second source previously told Us, adding that Lambert loves to roam around with East in Nashville, where "nobody bothers them."

"She could have never done that with Blake," the source added. "It’s a much calmer, quieter relationship and she’s really happy.”

