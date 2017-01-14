“We were in Russia at the final for the Miss Universe and then a man approached me and grabbed my hand, drew me to himself, and asked, ‘Who are you?’” Sarka said, according to a translation by the Daily News, of the interaction, which took place at an afterparty for the pageant. According to the former beauty queen the man was surrounded by bodyguards.



YouTube

“He asked in English and I was so embarrassed, I will tell you shortly who he is, I was so embarrassed that I couldn’t say anything else but, ‘Hungary!’” she said with a laugh, throwing her hands up in mock-defense. Tibor laughed too, and teased Sarka. “Hungary,” he said. “You’re so lame!”



Sarka continued her story, recalling how the man invited her back to his hotel room. “And then he said, ‘And why are you here?’” she said. “And he gave me his business card with his private number and told me in which hotel and which room he is staying in. And his name is Donald Trump.”



Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

In 2013, Trump, 70, had been married to his third wife, Melania, for eight years. They already had son Barron, who was born in March 2006.

Following Trump’s win in the November elections, Sarka told Hungarian tabloid Blikk that she still had the real estate mogul’s business card from all those years ago, though she never ended up meeting Trump at his hotel room. “He’s not my type,” she explained to the tabloid.



Trump himself tweeted about his Moscow trip on June 18, 2013, asking his followers, “Do you think Putin will be going to The Miss Universe Pageant in November in Moscow - if so, will he become my new best friend?”



Sarka’s story comes amid the release of an unverified 35-page dossier that alleges that Trump enjoyed “perverted sexual acts” that include allegedly hiring prostitutes to perform “golden showers” during his trip to Russia. The report also alleged regular communication between Russia and members of the Trump campaign in the lead up to the presidential election.

During the campaign more than a dozen women came forward to accuse Trump of sexual harassment after a 2005 video surfaced in which the former Apprentice host said he grabbed women "by the p--sy."

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



