Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte Credit: Ric Tapia/Getty Images; J. Meric/Getty Images

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and former MLB player Andy Marte were killed in separate car accidents in their native Dominican Republic on Sunday, January 22.

ESPN reported that Ventura, 25, died on a highway leading to Juan Adrian, about 40 miles northwest of the capital Santo Domingo, while Marte, 33, crashed his car into a house 95 miles south of Santo Domingo. Both athletes were said to be under the influence, according to ESPN's Cristian Moreno.

Royals general manager Dayton Moore mourned the loss of Ventura — who helped lead his team to its first World Series title in 30 years in 2015 — in a statement released to ESPN. "Our prayers right now are with Yordano's family as we mourn this young man's passing," he said. "He was so young and so talented, full of youthful exuberance and always brought a smile to everyone he interacted with. We will get through this as an organization, but right now is a time to mourn and celebrate the life of Yordano."



MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark echoed similar sentiments, telling ESPN, "We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Andy Marte and Yordano Ventura. It's never easy to lose a member of our fraternity, and there are no words to describe the feeling of losing two young men in the prime of their lives. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families, friends, teammates and fans throughout the United States and Latin America."

Ventura made his MLB debut with the Royals in September 2013 and was known by fans as a "power pitcher." Marte played as a first and third baseman for the Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians and Arizona Diamondbacks before joining the KBO League's KT Wiz in 2015.

