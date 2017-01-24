A woman and her two young children mysteriously disappeared, and their Virginia Beach home burned to the ground, after the single mom went on a blind date Saturday, January 21.

Investigators issued a missing and endangered alert for Monica Lamping and her kids — Kai, 7, and Oria, 9 months — on Tuesday, January 24, three days after they vanished.

Monica's mother, Sheila Bogart, told The Virginian-Pilot that the last time anyone made contact with her daughter was 10:30 p.m. Saturday, when she texted a friend. “She’s never been out of communication with all of us for this length of time,” Bogart told the paper. Adding to Bogart’s anxiety: On Sunday morning, she learned that Monica's house had been destroyed by a fire and that the Virginia Beach Fire Department had been unable to locate the family. No one was at home at the time, but a cat and dog were killed in the blaze, which investigators believe was caused by a space heater, the paper reported.

“I can’t imagine she’d knowingly leave if she knew the pets were in danger,” Kai's stepmother, Moira Lamping, told local news station WVEC.



Facebook

Just hours before the 3 a.m. blaze, Monica, 29, dropped Kai and Oria off at her friend Anne Shell’s house so she could go on a blind date with a man named Chad. “She said something about car trouble and Chad could fix it,” Moira told WVEC.

Monica picked the children up at around 5:30 p.m. after the date and continued texting with Ann until around 10:30 p.m. That was the last anyone heard from her. WTVR reports her phone is dead.

“We’re just worried about the kids,” Moira said. “We just want to get this out there and try to get them back as soon as possible.”

Monica was last seen driving a green 2002 Jeep Cherokee with Virginia plates XPU-6357. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-5000.

