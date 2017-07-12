Courtesy Tasha Maile/Instagram

Breast-feeding advocate Tasha Maile has been in the news this week, but it’s not because she’s shutting down a stranger who asked her to cover up.

In September 2015, the YouTube star posted a controversial video titled “Do I have Sex While Breastfeeding?” and admitted to doing the deed from behind while nursing her sleeping infant son.

Though it’s been nearly two years since her controversial clip went viral, Maile defended herself during a July 3 appearance on the UK show This Morning.

“I think many other parents have had sex in the same room that their children are sleeping in,” Maile (a.k.a. The Spiritual Tasha Mama) said via satellite. When host Holly Willoughby quizzed the 26-year-old about whether she has sex while the baby is awake, she replied: "Even if the baby is awake and off to the side . . . If the baby is OK, they’re not judging you.”

Maile, who is mom of Jisiah, 5, Soul, 2, and Love, 3 months,

Maile, who is mom of Jisiah, 5, Soul, 2, and Love, 3 months, revealed that she does not do it in front of her eldest.

Meanwhile, the Utah resident continues to stand by her convictions. “There is nothing gross about making love,” Maile tells Us Weekly. “I happen to have a family bed and co-sleep. So ‘making it work’ is something that happens. Never would I involve my children in the actual sex.”

Maile also wants people to know that sex while breast-feeding was a one -time thing. “Although if I did have a partner now probably would happen again at least once,” she tells Us. “There are days when baby is attached to mommy and other activities want to happen. Babies that young are in la-la land.”

