Morning Joe cohosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski could have a VIP wedding officiant. The newly engaged couple revealed that President Donald Trump offered to preside over their nuptials.

Matthew Eisman/WireImage.com

The MSNBC stars, who have anchored the morning show together since 2007, got engaged last weekend during a trip to the South of France and Monaco. Scarborough, 54, proposed at the luxurious Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes after a year-and-a-half of dating.

In a Vanity Fair profile, the couple recalled their January meeting with Trump, 70, at the White House about a week after his inauguration. Scarborough and Brzezinski, 50, lunched with the POTUS, his daughter Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. According to Vanity Fair, the commander in chief suggested that if the couple, who were not yet engaged at the time, ever did decide to get married, they should hold the ceremony at the White House or his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

“That’s when Jared interrupted and said, ‘Hey, you know what? I’ve got my license. I could marry you,” Scarborough, who is longtime friends with Trump, recalled. Then Trump interjected, “Why would you marry them? They could have the President of the United States marry them.”

Brzezinski, who is the daughter of former President Jimmy Carter’s national security adviser told VF that they won’t be using the president as their officiant. “The White House that I grew up in was an amazing place,” she said. “If it weren’t Trump, it might be something to think about. The mental picture is just fascinating, but the reality is just … no. No, no, no, no, no."

