Mr. Clean gets a little dirty in a new Super Bowl commercial. For the first time ever, the household cleaner brand is advertising during the NFL championship game, and the 30-second spot turns its, er, squeaky clean animated mascot into a sex symbol.

The ad, slated to run during the third quarter, focuses on Sarah, a woman reluctantly cleaning her kitchen. But when Mr. Clean struts in — bucket full of cleaning products in hand — the mood shifts. As suggestive music plays, Sarah is mesmerized by the bald and beefy cartoon, who dances seductively as he tackles kitchen grease, soap scum and dirty floors



Before revealing the tagline, “You gotta love a man who cleans,” the spot takes a surprise shift. Watch the entire video above!



The steamy spot isn’t the only ad that has been revealed ahead of the February 5 matchup between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. Intel has debuted its 38-second clip, featuring Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (the pro was already tapped for the commercial before the tech company knew he’d be playing), and Kia dropped a teaser for its big game ad, featuring actress Melissa McCarthy.

Other companies revealing teasers include website builders Squarespace and Wix, car company Lexus, internet service provider GoDaddy and tax prep brand TurboTax. Skittles, meanwhile, unveiled a 30-second clip that has already garnered more than one million views on YouTube.

Check out all of the commercials and, well, Super Bowl LI itself, when the big game airs February 5 at 6:30 p.m. on Fox.



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



